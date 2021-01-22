Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DIKE — Wapsie Valley wrestling narrowly lost two team duals Thursday night at Dike-New Hartford.

The host Wolverines beat the Warriors 43-42. East Marshall edged Wapsie Valley 39-33.

Waspie Valley freshman Easton Krall, who is ranked 8th in Class 1A by The Predicament, and 120-pounder Cole Snyder each had two pins on the night. Brady Benning won two matches in the 138-weight class, one by pin and one by decision.

In the Dike-New Hartford dual, Wapsie Valley wresters won matches at:

• 106: Krall pinned Lucas Ragsdale in 49 seconds

• 120: Snyder pinned Jeryn Spear in 33 seconds.

• 126: Gavin Leistikow pinned Dylan Ohrt in 46 seconds.

• 132: Isaiah Price pinned Ty Deering at 1:42.

• 138: Brady Benning pinned Cole Engel in 24 seconds.

• 145: Jake Schoer pinned Nolan Dall in 35 seconds.

Dike-New Hartford wrestlers won matches at:

• 152: Cole Graves pinned Tucker Ladeburg at 5:36.

• 160: Nick Reinicke pinned Cannon Joerger at 1:29.

• 170: Zach Adelmund pinned Sam Banger at 3:07.

• 182: Cayden Buskohl pinned Derek Hilsenbeck at 1:26.

• 195: Wil Textor pinned Keegon Brown at 3:32.

Dike-New Hartford received forfeits at 220 and 285.

Wapsie Valley received a forfeit at 113.

In the team dual with East Marshall, Wapsie Valley wrestlers won at

• 106: Krall pinned Karter Welsh at 1 minute.

• 113: Sophomore Dawson Schmit, ranked 4th in Class 1A, pinned Brody Augspurger at 3:45.

• 120: Snyder pinned Skylar Wright in 26 seconds.

• 138: Brady Benning won an 11-5 decision over Kordell Negrete.

• 195: Keegon Brown pinned Johnathan Edel at 4:37.

Wapsie Valley received a forfeit at 126.

East Marshall wrestlers won at:

• 132: Dominick Ridout, ranked 2nd at 126 in Class 2A, pinned Isaiah Price at 3:11.

• 145: Dane Thompson pinned Jake Schoer at 3:40.

• 152: Tim Benson won a 9-2 decision over Tucker Ladeburg.

• 160: Garrett Kerber pinned Cannon Joerger at 4:17.

• 170: Samuel Bandstra pinned Sam Banger at 1:30.

• 182: Logan Walton pinned Derek Hilsenbeck in 41 seconds.

East Marshall received a forfeit at 220.

There was a double forfeit at 285.

