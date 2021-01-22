DIKE — Wapsie Valley wrestling narrowly lost two team duals Thursday night at Dike-New Hartford.
The host Wolverines beat the Warriors 43-42. East Marshall edged Wapsie Valley 39-33.
Waspie Valley freshman Easton Krall, who is ranked 8th in Class 1A by The Predicament, and 120-pounder Cole Snyder each had two pins on the night. Brady Benning won two matches in the 138-weight class, one by pin and one by decision.
In the Dike-New Hartford dual, Wapsie Valley wresters won matches at:
• 106: Krall pinned Lucas Ragsdale in 49 seconds
• 120: Snyder pinned Jeryn Spear in 33 seconds.
• 126: Gavin Leistikow pinned Dylan Ohrt in 46 seconds.
• 132: Isaiah Price pinned Ty Deering at 1:42.
• 138: Brady Benning pinned Cole Engel in 24 seconds.
• 145: Jake Schoer pinned Nolan Dall in 35 seconds.
Dike-New Hartford wrestlers won matches at:
• 152: Cole Graves pinned Tucker Ladeburg at 5:36.
• 160: Nick Reinicke pinned Cannon Joerger at 1:29.
• 170: Zach Adelmund pinned Sam Banger at 3:07.
• 182: Cayden Buskohl pinned Derek Hilsenbeck at 1:26.
• 195: Wil Textor pinned Keegon Brown at 3:32.
Dike-New Hartford received forfeits at 220 and 285.
Wapsie Valley received a forfeit at 113.
In the team dual with East Marshall, Wapsie Valley wrestlers won at
• 106: Krall pinned Karter Welsh at 1 minute.
• 113: Sophomore Dawson Schmit, ranked 4th in Class 1A, pinned Brody Augspurger at 3:45.
• 120: Snyder pinned Skylar Wright in 26 seconds.
• 138: Brady Benning won an 11-5 decision over Kordell Negrete.
• 195: Keegon Brown pinned Johnathan Edel at 4:37.
Wapsie Valley received a forfeit at 126.
East Marshall wrestlers won at:
• 132: Dominick Ridout, ranked 2nd at 126 in Class 2A, pinned Isaiah Price at 3:11.
• 145: Dane Thompson pinned Jake Schoer at 3:40.
• 152: Tim Benson won a 9-2 decision over Tucker Ladeburg.
• 160: Garrett Kerber pinned Cannon Joerger at 4:17.
• 170: Samuel Bandstra pinned Sam Banger at 1:30.
• 182: Logan Walton pinned Derek Hilsenbeck in 41 seconds.
East Marshall received a forfeit at 220.
There was a double forfeit at 285.