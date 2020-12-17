The countdown to 100 career wins for Oelwein senior Carsen Jeanes ended with his second match of the night on Tuesday in Winthrop.
The Huskies were at East Buchanan for a double dual with the Bucanneers and South Winneshiek.
Jeanes collected win No. 99 with a pin in 52 seconds of South Winneshiek’s Jeremiah Cullen.
Win No. 100 did not take much longer. He pinned East Buchanan’s Ethan Thompson at 1:19.
“Carsen has already been a two-time district qualifier, and we’re hoping this is the year we break that cycle and make it to State,” said head coach Travis Bushaw. “Right now he’s on pace for a 30-win season, which any other year would be the norm, but with the limited events we’re competing in because of the pandemic, hitting 30 will be a huge milestone.”
On Thursday at a double dual in New Hampton, Jeanes won No. 101 by pinning Charles City’s Talan Weber at 3:44 and No. 102 by pinning New Hampton’s Kael Meyers at 5:00.
In Tuesday’s duals, Oelwein defeated East Buchanan 48-28, and lost to South Winneshiek 45-36.
In Thursday’s duals, Oelwein lost 21-48 to Charles City and 18-66 to New Hampton.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Decorah and Independence on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Wrestling begins at
5:30 p.m.
Tuesday Results
Oelwein 48, East Buchanan 28
Oelwein won three matches
170: Colton Roete pinned Nick Stahr at 0:26.
132: Gavin Emery won an 11-10 decision over Colton Torres.
138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Ethan Thompson at 1:19.
Oelwein received forfeits at 113, 120, 160, 182 and 195.
East Buchanan won five matches:
285: Luke Recker, who is ranked sixth in Class 1A in the 220 weight class, won a 10-2 major decision over Cooper Smock.
106: Jaden Peyton pinned Kale Berinobis at 4:31.
126: Sam Cook pinned Brandon Benter at 0:09.
145: Tanner Thurn pinned Nolan Lamphier at 2:29.
152: TJ Lau, ranked ninth at 152, pinned Thyron Mathews at 0:46.
Both teams forfeited at 220.
South WInneshiek 45, Oelwein 36
Oelwein won five matches:
160: Logan Cockerham pinned Toby Conway at 2:48.
220: Johnny Buehler pinned Brayden Bodensteiner at 0:26.
113: Aden Yearous pinned Cody Meyer at 1:56.
120: Chris Platter pinned Chase Adam at 1:36.
138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Jeremiah Cullen at 0:52.
Oelwein received a forfeit at 220.
South Winneshiek won eight matches:
152: Shawn Israel pinned Thyron Mathews at 1:52.
170: Zach Taylor, who is ranked 10th in Class 1A at 160, pinned Ryan McKeeman at 0:59.
182: Lane Quandahl won a 9-1 major decision over Colton Roete.
195: Tony Greve pinned Austin Perry at 5:29.
106: Aiden Feickert pinned Kale Berinobis at 3:26.
126: Ethan Maldonado pinned Brandon Benter at 0:20.
132: Kaden Bullerman pinned Gavin Emery at 0:38.
145: Chance Adam won a 16-0 technical fall over Nolan Lamphier.
Thursday results
Charles City 48, Oelwein 21
Oelwein won two matches:
138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Talan Weber at 3:44.
195: Johnny Buehler won a 3-1 decision over Cade Williams.
Both teams forfeited at 132.
Oelwein received forfeits at 113 and 120.
Charles City won eight matches:
145: Kayden Blunt pinned Nolan Lamphier at 2:44.
152: Roush Jaeger pinned Thyron Mathews at 0:34.
160: Colton Crooks won a 4-2 decision over Logan Cockerham.
170: Logan Carey won a 4-2 decision over Colton Roete.
182: Ethan Peterson pinned Austin Perry at 2:23.
285: Chase Crooks pinned Christian Stoler at 3:22.
106: Jordan Young pinned Kale Berinobis at 2:26.
126: Nathan Lopez pinned Gavin Emery at 0:48.
Charles City received a forfeit at 220.
New Hampton 66, Oelwein 18
Oelwein won two matches:
138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Kael Meyers at 5:00.
285: Cooper Smock pinned Tyler Reicks at 2:28.
Oelwein received a forfeit at 113.
New Hampton won six matches:
160: Ryan Pickar pinned Logan Cockerham at 2:46.
170: Carson Babcock pinned Colton Roete at 0:59.
182: Braden McShane pinned Austin Perry at 0:41.
195: Jacob Reicks pinned Johnny Buehler at 1:18.
106: Alex Philo pinned Kale Berinobis at 0:35.
120: Peyton Anderson pinned Chris Platter at 1:12.
New Hampton received forfeits at 126, 132, 145, 152 and 220.