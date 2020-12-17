Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The countdown to 100 career wins for Oelwein senior Carsen Jeanes ended with his second match of the night on Tuesday in Winthrop.

The Huskies were at East Buchanan for a double dual with the Bucanneers and South Winneshiek.

Jeanes collected win No. 99 with a pin in 52 seconds of South Winneshiek’s Jeremiah Cullen.

Win No. 100 did not take much longer. He pinned East Buchanan’s Ethan Thompson at 1:19.

“Carsen has already been a two-time district qualifier, and we’re hoping this is the year we break that cycle and make it to State,” said head coach Travis Bushaw. “Right now he’s on pace for a 30-win season, which any other year would be the norm, but with the limited events we’re competing in because of the pandemic, hitting 30 will be a huge milestone.”

On Thursday at a double dual in New Hampton, Jeanes won No. 101 by pinning Charles City’s Talan Weber at 3:44 and No. 102 by pinning New Hampton’s Kael Meyers at 5:00.

In Tuesday’s duals, Oelwein defeated East Buchanan 48-28, and lost to South Winneshiek 45-36.

In Thursday’s duals, Oelwein lost 21-48 to Charles City and 18-66 to New Hampton.

UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Decorah and Independence on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Wrestling begins at

5:30 p.m.

Tuesday Results

Oelwein 48, East Buchanan 28

Oelwein won three matches

170: Colton Roete pinned Nick Stahr at 0:26.

132: Gavin Emery won an 11-10 decision over Colton Torres.

138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Ethan Thompson at 1:19.

Oelwein received forfeits at 113, 120, 160, 182 and 195.

East Buchanan won five matches:

285: Luke Recker, who is ranked sixth in Class 1A in the 220 weight class, won a 10-2 major decision over Cooper Smock.

106: Jaden Peyton pinned Kale Berinobis at 4:31.

126: Sam Cook pinned Brandon Benter at 0:09.

145: Tanner Thurn pinned Nolan Lamphier at 2:29.

152: TJ Lau, ranked ninth at 152, pinned Thyron Mathews at 0:46.

Both teams forfeited at 220.

South WInneshiek 45, Oelwein 36

Oelwein won five matches:

160: Logan Cockerham pinned Toby Conway at 2:48.

220: Johnny Buehler pinned Brayden Bodensteiner at 0:26.

113: Aden Yearous pinned Cody Meyer at 1:56.

120: Chris Platter pinned Chase Adam at 1:36.

138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Jeremiah Cullen at 0:52.

Oelwein received a forfeit at 220.

South Winneshiek won eight matches:

152: Shawn Israel pinned Thyron Mathews at 1:52.

170: Zach Taylor, who is ranked 10th in Class 1A at 160, pinned Ryan McKeeman at 0:59.

182: Lane Quandahl won a 9-1 major decision over Colton Roete.

195: Tony Greve pinned Austin Perry at 5:29.

106: Aiden Feickert pinned Kale Berinobis at 3:26.

126: Ethan Maldonado pinned Brandon Benter at 0:20.

132: Kaden Bullerman pinned Gavin Emery at 0:38.

145: Chance Adam won a 16-0 technical fall over Nolan Lamphier.

Thursday results

Charles City 48, Oelwein 21

Oelwein won two matches:

138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Talan Weber at 3:44.

195: Johnny Buehler won a 3-1 decision over Cade Williams.

Both teams forfeited at 132.

Oelwein received forfeits at 113 and 120.

Charles City won eight matches:

145: Kayden Blunt pinned Nolan Lamphier at 2:44.

152: Roush Jaeger pinned Thyron Mathews at 0:34.

160: Colton Crooks won a 4-2 decision over Logan Cockerham.

170: Logan Carey won a 4-2 decision over Colton Roete.

182: Ethan Peterson pinned Austin Perry at 2:23.

285: Chase Crooks pinned Christian Stoler at 3:22.

106: Jordan Young pinned Kale Berinobis at 2:26.

126: Nathan Lopez pinned Gavin Emery at 0:48.

Charles City received a forfeit at 220.

New Hampton 66, Oelwein 18

Oelwein won two matches:

138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Kael Meyers at 5:00.

285: Cooper Smock pinned Tyler Reicks at 2:28.

Oelwein received a forfeit at 113.

New Hampton won six matches:

160: Ryan Pickar pinned Logan Cockerham at 2:46.

170: Carson Babcock pinned Colton Roete at 0:59.

182: Braden McShane pinned Austin Perry at 0:41.

195: Jacob Reicks pinned Johnny Buehler at 1:18.

106: Alex Philo pinned Kale Berinobis at 0:35.

120: Peyton Anderson pinned Chris Platter at 1:12.

New Hampton received forfeits at 126, 132, 145, 152 and 220.

