Oelwein wrestling hosted Starmont, Edgewood-Colesburg, and Monticello on Thursday. The Huskies won one of three duals. Starmont won two.
Oelwein defeated Edgewood-Colesburg 66-18.
Starmont defeated Oelwein 42-35 and Edgewood-Colesburg 54-30.
Monticello defeated Starmont 56-24, Oelwein 45-33, and Edgewood-Colesburg 66-9.
HUSKIES BEATS VIKINGS
In Oelwein’s 66-18 win over Edgewood-Colesburg 66-18 in the first dual.
Oelwein won individual matches at:
• 106: Kale Berinobis pinned Marcus Gaul at 5:26.
• 138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Elijah Keck at 3:51.
• 145: Nolan Lamphier pinned Connor Wilson at 2:00.
Oelwein received forfeits at 126, 132,160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.
Edgewood-Colesburg won individual matches at:
• 152: Nathaniel Gaul pinned Thyron Mathews at 2:29.
• 113: Peyton Gaul pinned Aden Yearous at 0:47.
• 120: Dawson Bergan pinned Chris Platter at 1:36.
Monticello tops Huskies
In Monticello’s 45-33 win over Oelwein, the Huskies won matches at:
• 132: Jeanes pinned Ethan Tallman at 5:50.
• 170: Colton Roete pinned Dakota Olsen at 3:33.
• 182: Austin Perry pinned Miles Hatchel at 0:55.
• 285: Christian Stoler won by a 5-2 decision over Owen Thomas.
Oelwein received forfeits at 195 and 220.
Monticello won indiviual matches at:
• 106: Cael Sampson pinned Berinobis at 0:37.
• 113: Kale Hansen pinned Yearous at 1:21.
• 120: Mark Sunlin pinned Platter at 1:12.
• 138: Kain Luensman pinned Lamphier at 0:19.
• 126: Owen Ray pinned Emery at 0:46.
• 152: Tyler Luensman pinned Mathews at 1:27.
• 160: Bo Kramer won a 10-6 decision over Cockerham.
Monticello received a forfeit at 145.
Starmont wins 2
In Starmont’s 42-35 win over Oelwein, the Huskies won matches at:
• 160: Cockerham pinned Keegan McTaggart at 1:19.
• 195: Perry pinned Jacob Goedken at 1:25.
Oelwein received forfeits at 106, 113, 182, 285.
Starmont won matches at:
• 120: Mikel Kugel won a 10-7 decision over Platter.
• 152: Keegan Obrien pinned Mathews at 4:48.
• 170: Bowen Munger pinned Roete at 3:13.
• 220: Louis Hamlett pinned Buehler at 3:40.
• 126: Zach Taylor won a 9-2 decision over Emery.
• 132: Dawson Zobac pinned Jeanes at 1:08.
• 138: Andrew Harkin pinned Lamphier at 1:49.
Starmont revieved a forfeit at 145.
Oelwein was deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
In Starmont’s 54-30 win over Edgewood-Colesburg the Stars won matches at:
• 138: Dawson Zobac pinned Elijah Keck at 0:25.
• 145: Henry Hayes pinned Aaron Kloser at 2:57.
The Stars received forfeits at 126, 132, 160, 170, 195, 220 and 285.
The Vikings won matches at:
• 152: Nathaniel Gaul pinned Keegan O’Brien at 0:47.
• 120: Dawson Bergan pinned Mikel Kugel at 3:29.
Edgewood-Colesburg received forfeits at 106, 113 and 182.
In Monticello’s 56-24 win over Starmont, the Stars won matches at:
• 170: Bowen Munger pinned Dakota Olsen at 1:05.
• 285: Louis Hamlett pinned Owen Thomas at 3:22.
Starmont received forfeits at 195, 220.
Monticello won matches at:
• 120: Mark Sunlin pinned Mikel Kugel at 2:59.
• 126: Owen Ray pinned Zach Taylor at 0:38.
• 132: Ethan Tallman pinned Dawson Zobac at 3:30.
• 145: Tyler Luensman won a 6-3 decision over Henry Hayes.
152: Elias Etzel pinned O’Brien at 0:45.
160: Bo Kramer won by a technical fall, 18-3, at 5:01, over McTaggart.
Monticello received forfeits at 106, 113, 138, and 182.