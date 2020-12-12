Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein wrestling hosted Starmont, Edgewood-Colesburg, and Monticello on Thursday. The Huskies won one of three duals. Starmont won two.

Oelwein defeated Edgewood-Colesburg 66-18.

Starmont defeated Oelwein 42-35 and Edgewood-Colesburg 54-30.

Monticello defeated Starmont 56-24, Oelwein 45-33, and Edgewood-Colesburg 66-9.

HUSKIES BEATS VIKINGS

In Oelwein’s 66-18 win over Edgewood-Colesburg 66-18 in the first dual.

Oelwein won individual matches at:

• 106: Kale Berinobis pinned Marcus Gaul at 5:26.

• 138: Carsen Jeanes pinned Elijah Keck at 3:51.

• 145: Nolan Lamphier pinned Connor Wilson at 2:00.

Oelwein received forfeits at 126, 132,160, 170, 182, 195, 220 and 285.

Edgewood-Colesburg won individual matches at:

• 152: Nathaniel Gaul pinned Thyron Mathews at 2:29.

• 113: Peyton Gaul pinned Aden Yearous at 0:47.

• 120: Dawson Bergan pinned Chris Platter at 1:36.

Monticello tops Huskies

In Monticello’s 45-33 win over Oelwein, the Huskies won matches at:

• 132: Jeanes pinned Ethan Tallman at 5:50.

• 170: Colton Roete pinned Dakota Olsen at 3:33.

• 182: Austin Perry pinned Miles Hatchel at 0:55.

• 285: Christian Stoler won by a 5-2 decision over Owen Thomas.

Oelwein received forfeits at 195 and 220.

Monticello won indiviual matches at:

• 106: Cael Sampson pinned Berinobis at 0:37.

• 113: Kale Hansen pinned Yearous at 1:21.

• 120: Mark Sunlin pinned Platter at 1:12.

• 138: Kain Luensman pinned Lamphier at 0:19.

• 126: Owen Ray pinned Emery at 0:46.

• 152: Tyler Luensman pinned Mathews at 1:27.

• 160: Bo Kramer won a 10-6 decision over Cockerham.

Monticello received a forfeit at 145.

Starmont wins 2

In Starmont’s 42-35 win over Oelwein, the Huskies won matches at:

• 160: Cockerham pinned Keegan McTaggart at 1:19.

• 195: Perry pinned Jacob Goedken at 1:25.

Oelwein received forfeits at 106, 113, 182, 285.

Starmont won matches at:

• 120: Mikel Kugel won a 10-7 decision over Platter.

• 152: Keegan Obrien pinned Mathews at 4:48.

• 170: Bowen Munger pinned Roete at 3:13.

• 220: Louis Hamlett pinned Buehler at 3:40.

• 126: Zach Taylor won a 9-2 decision over Emery.

• 132: Dawson Zobac pinned Jeanes at 1:08.

• 138: Andrew Harkin pinned Lamphier at 1:49.

Starmont revieved a forfeit at 145.

Oelwein was deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In Starmont’s 54-30 win over Edgewood-Colesburg the Stars won matches at:

• 138: Dawson Zobac pinned Elijah Keck at 0:25.

• 145: Henry Hayes pinned Aaron Kloser at 2:57.

The Stars received forfeits at 126, 132, 160, 170, 195, 220 and 285.

The Vikings won matches at:

• 152: Nathaniel Gaul pinned Keegan O’Brien at 0:47.

• 120: Dawson Bergan pinned Mikel Kugel at 3:29.

Edgewood-Colesburg received forfeits at 106, 113 and 182.

In Monticello’s 56-24 win over Starmont, the Stars won matches at:

• 170: Bowen Munger pinned Dakota Olsen at 1:05.

• 285: Louis Hamlett pinned Owen Thomas at 3:22.

Starmont received forfeits at 195, 220.

Monticello won matches at:

• 120: Mark Sunlin pinned Mikel Kugel at 2:59.

• 126: Owen Ray pinned Zach Taylor at 0:38.

• 132: Ethan Tallman pinned Dawson Zobac at 3:30.

• 145: Tyler Luensman won a 6-3 decision over Henry Hayes.

152: Elias Etzel pinned O’Brien at 0:45.

160: Bo Kramer won by a technical fall, 18-3, at 5:01, over McTaggart.

Monticello received forfeits at 106, 113, 138, and 182.

Tags

Trending Food Videos