WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. It’s a day later than usual because of Veterans Day on Monday.
At noon, the supervisors will take up the canvas of votes for the Nov. 5 municipal and school district elections. The identities of write-in candidates and whether they have won elective office are expected to be announced.
The meeting agenda also includes the supervisors voting on a loan agreement and awarding the sale of general obligation road improvement bonds.
Other topics on the agenda include a proposed solar ordinance, an ordinance on commercial wind energy conversion systems, comprehensive planning, department updates and a secondary roads report.
At 10 a.m., the board will take up zoning requests.
James A. Davis Sr. has asked to revert zoning on Illyra Township property back from Agricultural to Conservation Floodplain. The property address is at 13825 D Ave., Wadena.
Matthew and Kelsi Solheim, of LaVista, Nebraska, seek a waiver of the subdivision ordinance to split about 7 acres from a 35.26-acre parcel in Dover Township — 7729 300th St., Castalia. It’s in an agricultural zoned district. The 35.26-acre parcel was split from a 103.43-acre parcel in 2002.
Audrey Gibbs, of West Union, has asked to rezone 4.23 acres at 24161 Lincoln Rd., West Union, from agricultural zoning to general commercial Zoning to operate a wedding venue and bed and breakfast.