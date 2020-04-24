FAIRBANK — Benton Junior/High School head wrestling coach verbally committed to be the new grades 7-12 principal at Wapsie Valley.
TJ Murphy, a Wartburg College graduate who has taught science in the Benton Community School District for 14 years verbally accepted the job, according to an announcement on Thursday by the Wapsie Valley Community School District.
Murphy's start date is July 1, but he will be in the district to be involved in transitional plans and any further district hiring needs.
Murphy comes from the Benton Community School District where he has been a science teacher for grades 7-12 and a data team coach for 14 years. He has coached several sport teams and is currently the head wrestling coach.
Murphy was raised in the Manchester area graduating from West Delaware High School, and his wife, Beth, graduated from Jesup Community School District. Both graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly.
Murphy received his PK-12 principalship graduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
The district says Murphy's family will accompany him to the Wapsie Valley area this summer. His wife works for Aegon Asset Management. They have three children, Bailey, 10, Clare, 8, and Ray, 6.
"We are thrilled that the Murphy family has chosen Wapsie Valley as their new home," said the announcement from Superintendent Dave Larson. "When you meet the Murphys in the future, please introduce yourself and give them a huge 'Wapsie Welcome.'
"TJ was very impressed that we live by the motto, 'We Are Family,' and he is excited to be a part of that family! We are excited for the Murphy family’s new journey in joining the Wapsie Valley Family!"
Murphy replaces Samantha Thornton, who began her time as the 7-12 principal on July 1 last year.
"After my husband's recent career change to Collins Aerospace in Decorah, we have decided to move there," Thornton told the Daily Register. "And I have accepted a position as the PK-5 principal at Allamakee Community School District."