Last season, Marty McKowen became on of only 164 men since 1923 to coach an Iowa high school boys basketball state champion. On Monday, he joined an even more select group.
Around 20 coaches in Iowa boys basketball have won 600 games. With Monday’s 78-45 home victory over Union Community, McKowen is one.
This is McKowen’s 38th year of coaching. Although he is still coaching, he retired at the end of last school year after 37 years of teaching math at the school and serving as athletic director for the last 25 years.
Current and former players as well as coaching peers filled McKowen’s Twitter feed with congratulatory notes after Monday’s win.
“Legendary!” said senior guard Kobe Risse, who scored 12 points in Monday’s game. “Can’t thank Coach McKowen enough for everything he has done for my family and I! No one more deserving than Marty! We got plenty more wins coming this year.”
McKowen answered: “Thanks Kobe and yes to the wins!!”
Former player Andy Moeller tweeted congratulations and said, “I was lucky enough to be a part of #200, which not only shows my age but also highlights the success you have had throughout the years. Good Luck to you and the team this season!”
Aaron Thomas, principal and boys basketball coat at Aplington-Parkersburg, who the Warriors were scheduled to face Tuesday night, congratulated McKowen for getting hall his wins at Wapsie Valley.
“That is impressive,” he tweeted. “Has developed great players, teams, and most important men! Congrats Coach, see you tomorrow. Hope you don’t get 601.”
McKowen replied: “Thanks Aaron. Looking forward to a great battle tomorrow night!”
The Warriors improved their season record to 4-0, while Union dropped to 0-4.
Earlier Monday, the Associated Press announced Wapsie Valley had moved up in its Class 1A rankings from No. 4 to No. 2.
Wapsie Valley 33-point margin over Union was their second-largest margin of victory this season. The largest was 42 in their 67-25 win on Friday over Columbus Catholic.
Ten players scored for Wapsie Valley, with sophomore guard Andrew Westpfahl leading with 18 points.
Sophomore forward Mason Harter led the team with eight rebounds. Altogether, 10 Warriors pulled in 42 rebounds.
SCORING BY QUARTER
UC 13 7 12 13 — 45
WV 23 13 22 20 — 78
POINTS — Union: not available. Wapsie Valley: Andrew Westphahl 18, Kobe Risse 12, Blayde Bellis 11, Tyler Ott 8, Parker Landsgard 8, Gunner Meyer 6, Mason Harter 6, Casey O’Donnell 4, Brady Sauerbrei 3, Brody Stark 2.
REBOUNDS — Union: n/a. Wapsie Valley: Harter 8, Ott 7, Bellis 6, Landsgard 6, Meyer 6, Risse 3, O’Donnell 3, Barnes 1, Kane 1, Westpfahl 1.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Upper Iowa University for a 5:30 p.m. game against Decorah (2-1)