This past school year, the various Wapsie Valley High School sports programs have adopted the motto, “We Are Family.”
And when the Wapsie Valley boys basketball team took the court Saturday at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School to face Edgewood-Colesurg in the Class 1A Substate 3 final, a big family was there to greet them. Half of the gym was lined with Warriors fans.
After the game, head coach and athletic director Marty McKowen asked for an estimate of the number of seats filled by Wapsie Valley fans Saturday.
The answer? 1,000.
“It’s been absolutely phenomenal watching the crowds, and I’ve just been absolutely amazed at the fan support we’ve had,” McKowen said. “Saturday night was unbelievable on our side.”
It’s no accident that, in front of so much support, the boys had success Saturday.
The Warriors defeated the Vikings 55-38 in the substate final, which qualified them for the Class 1A state basketball tournament next week in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Wapsie Valley enters as a No. 8 seed, and it will face No. 1 seed Lake Mills (23-2) in the quarterfinals at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 9.
It’ll be Wapsie Valley’s first trip to the state tournament since 2013.
“I constitute it as a great honor to qualify for the state basketball tournament,” McKowen said. “To put it in perspective, only eight teams out of all the 1A teams are going to get a chance to play next week. It’s an honor to play down there, and I’m very proud of our team, to say the least.”
The Warriors (18-7) were able to win by 17 points, but the game was competitive early.
At halftime, the teams were tied at 20-20.
Wapsie Valley had some issues offensively in the first half, McKowen said, but the team’s defensive effort kept the game close while the Warriors searched for solutions.
“Defensively, we were really good in that first half,” the coach said. “We took some things away from them that were their main go-to’s. As poorly as we played offensively in the first half, our defense kept us in the game.”
During the break, however, an answer was found.
In the first half, the Warriors were able to create dribble penetration and get inside the Vikings defense, but they were then getting trapped, and traps are hard to pass out of. The solution? Pick your dribble up earlier and get the ball to your chest. In theory, this would allow the player to kick the ball out to the perimeter more easily.
A flip was then switched. Wapsie Valley scored 35 points in the second half, and the defense continued to do its thing.
While the Warriors were finding open shots, Edgewood-Colesburg couldn’t find any. The Vikings shot 22% from the field and 19% from 3-point territory over the entire game.
The win caps an impressive run for Wapsie Valley. All of the Warriors’ wins in district play came by at least 7 points, and two came by double digits.
The simplest explanation is the team came in prepared. Wapsie Valley, a Class 1A team, plays in the North Iowa Cedar League, one of the tougher Class 2A conferences in Iowa.
The Warriors cut their teeth early in the season, starting 3-5 while playing through a grueling schedule. But getting accustomed to stouter competition only better prepared the team for the Class 1A playoffs.
“Not that the 1A teams are bad, but going through our tough schedule the way we do, it prepares us for what we saw,” McKowen said. “Our tournament trail was pretty impressive. There were great teams we played, but we were well prepared for who we were playing because of who we were playing all year.”
Now, the Warriors have a week to practice before heading to Des Moines on March 9 for the first round of the Class 1A tournament.
It will be a challenge for the Warriors to advance. Lake Mills has lost just twice all year, and its four postseason wins have come by an average margin of 31 points.
But the Wapsie Valley players can be confident their fans will have no problem making another trip to Des Moines.
They are family, after all.