FAIRBANK— Wapsie Valley boys basketball’s state title defense ended at home Thursday night. Rival South Winneshiek won the Class 1A Region 3 second round game, 61-53.
“I can’t describe how hard it is to say goodbye to the 20-21 basketball season,” Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen said on Twitter after the game. “What a great group of players, cheerleaders, managers, coaches, student section and families that were part of this great team/family! Thank you for everything!”
South Winneshiek senior Jacob Herold led all scorers with 29 points.
Sophomore Mason Harter led Wapsie Valley with 17, followed by sophomore Andrew Westpfahl (12), junior Gunner Meyer (11), senior Kobe Risse (9) and junior Parker Landsgard (4).
Wapsie Valley had a slim 37-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter. They had outscored South Winneshiek by 9 points in the first quarter, but the visiting squad won the final three quarters. South Winneshiek put the game away with a 26-16 fourth quarter.
Wapsie Valley, which won the Class 1A state championship last year, ends the season with a 17-5 overall record. The Warriors tied with Denver at 12-4 for third place in the North Iowa Cedar League-East.
South Winneshiek, now 16-6, will play Edgewood-Colesburg (17-5) in the Class 1A Substate 3 semifinal on Tuesday at Central Elkader High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
SW 7 15 13 26 — 61
WV 16 9 12 16 — 53