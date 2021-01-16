FAIRBANK — Friday’s boys basketball rematch between Wapsie Valley and Jesup was unusually low-scoring to both teams.
The Warriors, who average about 64 points per game, won 55-47. The J-Hawks average about 70.
In their first meeting, Wapsie Valley won 72-58.
The Warriors held Jesup to 5 points in the first quarter. Then, Jesup held Wapsie Valley to 6 in the second quarter. The teams were tied 18-18 at the half.
Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen was happy with his team’s defensive effort.
“Offensively, we were struggling, and if you are not playing good defense you could be down 15 or 20 playing a half like that on the offensive end,” he said. “Instead, we played really good defense and it kept us in the game and it gave us a chance to get things straightened for the second half.”
As a good 3-point shooting team, Jesup has the capability to build a lead quickly.
“They have, most of the time, three guys on the court that can shoot a three,” McKowen said. “You think about a high school basketball game and you got to worry about three guys on the floor that can shoot the three, that’s hard to guard.”
The Warriors had the best scoring quarter of either team in the third, putting up 19 points to Jesup’s 12.
“The first half both teams really struggled to score because both teams took things away from them on the offensive end,” McKowen said. “The second half, I thought both teams made good adjustments.”
In a tightly played fourth, the game hinged on plays such as senior Tyler Ott retrieving his own rebound off a free throw to then score in a crowd. That turned a 1-and-1 into a 3-point play late in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Mason Harter led Wapsie Valley with 12 points from the post. Senior Kobe and Ott each added 11 points.
Wapsie Valley improved to 8-2 overall. Jesup fell to 8-4.
“(There’s) a lot of respect between the two schools, you can tell that on the court,” McKowen said.
“The two coaching staff are actually friends. So we respect what they do, they respect what we do. It’s good basketball. If you’re an observer who came in and wasn’t rooting for anybody, you probably enjoyed that game.”
SCORING BY QUARTER
Jesup 5 13 12 17 — 47
WV 12 6 19 18 — 55
POINTS — Jesup: Carson Lienau 17, Brodie Kresser 11, Jack Miller 9, Parker McHone 5, and Corbin Fuelling 5. Wapsie Valley: Mason Harter 12, Kobe Risse 11, Tyler Ott 11, Blayde Bellis 9, Gunner Meyer 8, and Parker Landsgard 4.
REBOUNDS — Wapsie Valley: Kobe Risse 7, Blayde Bellis 4, Mason Harter 2, Gunner Meyer 2, and Tyler Ott 1.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Dike-New Hartford (9-1) on Monday for a 7:45 p.m. tipoff.