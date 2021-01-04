College financial aid webinar set Jan. 13, WV announces
Wapsie Valley High School students can get a leg up on understanding financial aid in a webinar event “Financial Aid for 11th graders and parents,” on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by the Wapsie Valley Jr/Sr High Counseling Department with the Zoom link available in the Facebook event.
The program will deal with understanding costs and college comparisons, and will review the FAFSA or free application for federal student aid, scholarships and where to go for help.
The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ky1LTfcoTbCot4I5myEM-Q.