By CHRIS BALDUS
IOWA CITY -- Regina Catholic had to rally in the final minutes of the fourth quarter Friday night to edgeWapsie Valley 32-27 in the Class A quarterfinal in Iowa City
Wapsie Valley led 14-7 after the first quarter. Regina scored on their first offensive possession, which began on the their own 38-yard line. Senior quarterback Ashton Cook ran in a 1-yard touchdown to cap the drive at 8:26. The point after kick was good.
Wapsie answered right back. After a pass interference call put the Warriors offense on Regina’s 20, senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei broke free for a rushing touchdown with 4:04 left in the first quarter. Senior kicker Dallas Wittenburg’s PAT kick was good.
The Warriors scored again quickly after junior defensive back Holten Robinson pulled down an interception when a pass attempt bounced off a Regina receiver.
After a 16-yard run by Sauerbrei, senior quarterback Kobe Risse found senior receiver Blayde Bellis sprinting for the end zone. Bellis stretched out to pull in the 26-yard touchdown at 3:08.
Regina tied the game back up early in the second quarter with another sustained drive. Senior running back Theo Kolie scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown. The kick was good.
Cook then gave his team a 20-14 lead going into the half. After forcing a Wapsie Valley punt for the first time, Regina drove down to the Warriors 1 yard line. That was where Cook was caught after a 31-yard mad dash. He scored the touchdown on the next play, but the Regals missed the extra point.
Wapsie Valley received the opening kickoff of the second half. Sauerbrei returned it to the Warriors 49. He followed that up with a run up the middle to the Regina 31 and then a dive off tackle to the Regina 20. The drive almost stalled there, but on a fourth and 9, Risse hit Bellis in the middle of the field. Bellis broke a tackle to get down to the 4. Two plays later, at 8:28, Sauerbrei scored his second rushing touchdown of the night. Wittenburg’s PAT was good, giving Wapsie Valley a 21-20 lead.
Regina lost its second turnover of the night on the next drive when a Regals receiver fumbled after a deep pass into Wapsie Valley territory.
Wapsie Valley’s drive started at their own 39, but stalled at the Regina 40.
A Warriors punt started Regina at their own 28. After a sack put Regina in a third and 15 hole, they failed to make the first down, but an offsides call on Wapsie Valley kept the drive alive.
Wapsie had Regina in a third and 21 hole, but the Regals converted on a deep pass.
On the 17th play of the drive at 7:28 of the fourth quarter, Kolie ran five yards to score his second touchdown. The Regals’ two-point conversion failed, but they took a 26-21 lead. It didn’t last long.
Robinson returned the ensuing kickoff from the Wapsie Valley 22 to the Regina 13. Risse then connected with Bellis for a 13-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion failed. The Warriors led 27-26 at 7:16.
Regina retook the lead at 3:29 of the fourth quarter when Cook hit receiver Alec Wick on a slant route for a 10-yard touchdown. The drive began with a 35-yard run by Kolie to the Wapsie Valley 35.
Regina’s 2-point attempt failed.
The Regina defense stiffened and drove Wapsie Valley’s offense backwards with a sack forcing a punt at 1:44. Then, the Regals ran out the clock to punch their ticket to the UNI Dome.
Wapsie Valley finished the season with a 9-2 record. Regina Catholic is now 9-1.
SCORING BY QUARTER
WV 14 0 7 6 -- 27
RC 7 13 0 12 -- 32