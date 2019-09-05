FAIRBANK — As the new school year begins and many more student drivers are making their way to and from school every day, we want to remind everyone of the mock accident put on at the end of the last school year.
Thursday, May 23, started off as a normal day. However, by fourth period, the school was surrounded by fire trucks, EMS vehicles and police cars. Nothing had actually happened, but it very easily could have.
The presentation started when Kaylee Kleitsch came running into the office, crying and asking for help. She had been looking at her phone while going to the parking lot and hit an oncoming car. The announcement came over the intercom for all students and staff to go outside by the baseball field driveway.
The student body found a couple crashed cars around the corner of the school. Hannah Miller had been ejected from her passenger side seat and through the window, dead on scene. Anna Richards was unconscious on the steering wheel, and Reily Richards was seated in the back of the vehicle, untouched but screaming for help.
Students looked on as firefighters and EMS personnel from Readlyn, Oran and Fairbank took care of the “injured” students and cleaned up the scene. Meanwhile, Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kleitsch on scene.
Once all of the actors were taken where they needed to be, students and staff came into the auditorium for the funeral procession. Here, the casket was carried through, speeches were given from the students involved in the crash, their parents, some of the first responders and policemen. Videos and a slideshow were played, all in an attempt to show people how large of an effect something like this can have on a person’s life.
While something this large scale may seem excessive, showing people first-hand how devastating texting and driving or riding without a seat belt on can be is very important.
Ron Oltrogge, a Readlyn Volunteer Firefighter on the scene of the crash, said, “If it causes just one teen to think twice about not texting and driving, it makes it all worth it.”
Anna Richards said, “The mock accident seemed to have a large impact on the Wapsie student body. We hope that this will encourage them to not text and drive. Nothing on your phone is more important than a life.”
We urge everyone to please put down their phones, buckle up and watch for other drivers while on the road this year in order to keep everyone safe. One small decision can change countless lives for worse, or for better.