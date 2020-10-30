FAIRBANK — To get one more week of postseason, Wapsie Valley’s defense had to make a stand with its back against its end zone in the closing minutes of Friday’s game against Lisbon.
The Lions, down by seven points, were marching to the end zone and eating up the clock to potentially close out the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion for the win.
Lisbon had found success with the sweep and on the fourth down play the tried the right side and were swarmed under by the defense.
Wapsie Valley, winning 15-8, now moves on in the Class A State Tournament to the second round, the Elite Eight.
After a scoreless first half, Lisbon scored first Friday when Cole Clark ran in a four-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion in the third quarter.
Wapsie Valley answered right back in dramatic fashion with a 64-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kobe Risse to wide receiver Blayde Bellis. Running back Trevor Sauerbrei scored the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
Wapsie Valley took the lead early in the fourth quarter when Sauerbrei capped a drive with his own four-yard touchdown. Dallas Wittenburg kicked the PAT making it 15-8.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will play Regina in Iowa City in the quarterfinals next Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.