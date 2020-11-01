Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Martin and VanDaeile

Wapsie Valley runners Sydie Martin and Ava VanDaele finished 32nd and 37th, respectively in the Class 1A Cross County Meet’s girls race, which had a field of 150

FORT DODGE — Two Warriors made history on Saturday as they competed in the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet’s girls race in Fort Dodge.

Ava VanDaele who finished 32nd and Sydnie Martin, who finished 37th were Wapsie Valley’s first girls to qualify for state since 2012 and the first pair to do it in the same season in school history, according to Wapsie Valley Athletics.

The Warriors did not qualify a team to compete at State.

In the girls race, Kee High junior Haley Meyer won the individual championship with a time of 19:11.3 K

VanDaele, a freshman, had a time of 21:08.5. Martin, a junior, finished in 21:24.5,

CLASS 1A Girls TEAM results

1. Hudson 128

2. South Winneshiek, Cal 130

3. Regina, Iowa City 161

4. Pekin 161

5. AGCG 163

6. Ahstw, Avoca 180

7. Van Meter 184

8. Manson Northwest Webs 187

9. Prince Of Peace Catho 216

10. Earlham 226

11. Logan-Magnolia 245

12. St. Edmond, Fort Dodg 251

13. Kee, Lansing 255

14, Newman Catholic, Maso 259

15. Montezuma 278

16. Nashua-Plainfield 321

Boys results

Bellevue senior Brady Griebel won the Class 1A boys individual title with a time of 15:52.2.

The team results were:

1. Madrid 58

2. Earlham 70

3. South Winneshiek 140

4. Acgc 156

5. Bellevue 172

6. Maquoketa Valley 203

7. Ogden 207

8. Hudson 238

9. Pekin 263

10. Nodaway Valley 269

11. East Marshall 275

12. St. Edmond 277

13. Newman Catholic 296

14. Columbus Community 298

15. Siouxland Christian 298

16. Central Springs 304