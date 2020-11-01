FORT DODGE — Two Warriors made history on Saturday as they competed in the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet’s girls race in Fort Dodge.
Ava VanDaele who finished 32nd and Sydnie Martin, who finished 37th were Wapsie Valley’s first girls to qualify for state since 2012 and the first pair to do it in the same season in school history, according to Wapsie Valley Athletics.
The Warriors did not qualify a team to compete at State.
In the girls race, Kee High junior Haley Meyer won the individual championship with a time of 19:11.3 K
VanDaele, a freshman, had a time of 21:08.5. Martin, a junior, finished in 21:24.5,
CLASS 1A Girls TEAM results
1. Hudson 128
2. South Winneshiek, Cal 130
3. Regina, Iowa City 161
4. Pekin 161
5. AGCG 163
6. Ahstw, Avoca 180
7. Van Meter 184
8. Manson Northwest Webs 187
9. Prince Of Peace Catho 216
10. Earlham 226
11. Logan-Magnolia 245
12. St. Edmond, Fort Dodg 251
13. Kee, Lansing 255
14, Newman Catholic, Maso 259
15. Montezuma 278
16. Nashua-Plainfield 321
Boys results
Bellevue senior Brady Griebel won the Class 1A boys individual title with a time of 15:52.2.
The team results were:
1. Madrid 58
2. Earlham 70
3. South Winneshiek 140
4. Acgc 156
5. Bellevue 172
6. Maquoketa Valley 203
7. Ogden 207
8. Hudson 238
9. Pekin 263
10. Nodaway Valley 269
11. East Marshall 275
12. St. Edmond 277
13. Newman Catholic 296
14. Columbus Community 298
15. Siouxland Christian 298
16. Central Springs 304