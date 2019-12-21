FAIRBANK -- Wapsie Valley starter Anna Richards was in the corner of the court, her back to Gladbrook-Reinbeck fans. The Rebels held a 2-point lead in the final minute of overtime, as the Warriors' center crashed to the floor. A pass snapped into Richards' hands.
That's when the senior scored her first points of the night, sinking a 3-pointer. She added a lay-up soon after, sealing Wapsie Valley's 47-44 win.
Wapsie Valley goes into the holiday break with a 4-5 overall record.
Kacie Beesecker led the Warriors with 23 points, followed by Lydia Imbrogno with 11. Ellie Neil and Richards each put in 5 and Hailey Fitzenhefer added 3.
A statement posted to the team's Twitter account after the game: "Great way to head into break with an OT win at home! Battled sickness and some injury throughout the week but we battled hard. Ended night with pizza and wing buffet with players and families."
SCORING BY QUARTER
Wapsie Valley - 11 | 8 | 11 | 8 | 9 | -- 47
Gldbk-Reinbeck - 8 | 13 | 11 | 6 | 6 | -- 44
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley will host Janesville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.