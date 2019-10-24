FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley School District is in good financial condition, despite "negative media attention" from a news release by the State Auditor earlier this week, district officials say in a statement released Thursday morning.
Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larsen, who was hired earlier this year, and School Board President Jerry Van Daele, issued the statement emphasizing that the problem of undeposited concessions sales in fiscal year 2017 was in the past and changes had already been made.
"What we want to leave you with is that WVCSD is in good current financial condition and we are working with our five-year budget projections to keep this positive trend," the statement says. "This re-audit from past fiscal years has no bearing on our current financial strength."
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's office issued a news release on Monday that approximately $13,700 from concession sales in the Wapsie Valley School District was not deposited in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. That was a conclusion from the re-audit that was done at the request of a Wapsie Valley School Board member, the news release said.
"Earlier this week, the Wapsie Valley School District received negative media attention from a re-audit news release for the period of July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2018," their statement says. "We want to be clear that this re-audit is from past fiscal years and has no financial impact on the current strength of finances at Wapsie Valley Community School District.
They cited growth in the district's General Fund Unspent Authorized Budget figures that the Iowa Department of Education "uses to determine the viability and financial strength of a school district."
Wapsie Valley's UAB was $462,518 in fiscal year 2016, $660,546 in fiscal 2017, $1,246,056 in fiscal 2018 and an estimated $1,776,178 in fiscal 2019.
"This figure is the spending authority that we have as a district, and as you can see it is steadily growing in recent years," the statement says.
"The re-audit was requested by a petition of local electors per Iowa Code Section 11.6(4)(a)(3) that focused on six areas of concern," the statement continues. "There are many factors that could have caused the result of these audit findings as outlined in the auditor's comments. Since January of 2019, there has been many new processes and procedures that are in place to help resolve these funds imbalances.
"We as a school district have accepted all of the auditor's recommendations and are implementing any necessary changes. We continue to refine and have good accounting practices in place per the auditor suggestions."
The auditor's news release had said, “The District responded favorably to the recommendations included in the re-audit report."
The auditor also said it was not possible to determine the reasons for the undeposited collections.
The general public can get a copy of the re-audit report at the junior high/high school building, and it is also available online at the State Auditor website, the statement says.