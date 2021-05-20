The Wapsie Valley School Board met in regular session on Monday evening in the high school media room.
Upwards of 30 WV parents showed up to utilize the public comment time to express concerns about the state of the school’s high school wrestling program under head coach Danny Adams.
Some expressed a lack of confidence in the wrestling program others said that they had confidence in the coach and wanted to address concerns and move forward to improve the program.
Upon the conclusion of the public comment portion, the board and administrative personnel went into a closed session to discuss the situation further.
No other information on the results of the closed session were provided.
The remainder of the board meeting dealt with routine matters on the agenda.
These included consent items, presentation of reports from school leaders (board president, superintendent and school principals), personnel actions, old (concession stand project) and new business. Complete meeting minutes will be posted online at the Wapsie Valley School’s website.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m.