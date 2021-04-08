Wapsie Valley Post Prom Committee will host a drive-through meal Friday, of brats or hot dogs, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the WV Junior-Senior High parking lot, for a free-will offering.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 46°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 46°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:37:40 AM
- Sunset: 07:42:02 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Trending
Articles
- OHS senior dies in rollover near Sumner
- Man dies in motorcycle accident near Arlington
- Oelwein Police Log
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Local teacher designs Oelwein Online Healthy Living class
- Lein to join Saur & Saur Law Firm
- Red Gate Park improvement project gets underway
- Grant helps Oelwein band program purchase 24 instruments
- Spotlight on Class of 2021: Rohde aims for management role, contributes to Legion
- Spotlight on Class of 2021: McDonough intends to study agribusiness, beef science
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.