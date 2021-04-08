Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

Wapsie Valley Post Prom Committee will host a drive-through meal Friday, of brats or hot dogs, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the WV Junior-Senior High parking lot, for a free-will offering. 

 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos