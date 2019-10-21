DES MOINES — Iowa Auditor Rob Sand reported Monday that approximately $13,700 from concession sales in the Wapsie Valley School District was missing for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
Sand recommended district officials review board policies and procedures including ensuring adequate controls are in place over cash collections from event admissions and concession stand sales, according to a news release from his office.
“The District responded favorably to the recommendations included in the re-audit report,” the release said.
Sand on Monday released a re-audit report on the Wapsie Valley Community School District for the period July 1, 2014, through June 30, 2018. It was performed at the request of a Wapsie Valley School Board member, according to the news release from the Auditor’s Office.
The re-audit was requested due to several concerns, including a deficit balance in the Nutrition Fund, lack of proper approval for disbursements, improper wages paid to employees, donations not used for intended purposes, deposits not made in a timely manner, and certain collections not properly deposited.
Sand reported approximately $13,700 of undeposited collections for concession sales was identified for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.
The estimated amount of undeposited collections was calculated by applying the District’s average mark-up to inventory purchases and comparing the expected amount of sales to the amount of collections deposited. It was not possible to determine the reasons for the undeposited collections because of insufficient records maintained by the District.
Sand also reported it was not possible to determine if all admission ticket sales were properly collected and deposited.
A copy of the re-audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at https://www.auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.