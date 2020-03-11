Sumner-Fredericksburg, Wapsie Valley and Jesup players have been named to the North Iowa Cedar League Conference’s East Division all-conference teams for the 2019-20 girls basketball season.
Unanimous selections for the all-conference first team for the East Division are Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Cassidy Pagel, Jesup sophomore Amanda Treptow and Dike-New Hartford seniors Ellie Foster and Katie Knock.
Foster was also named Player of the Year for the East.
Also on the first team are Columbus Catholic junior Ali Vesely, Dike-New Hartford senior Morgan Weber, Hudson senior Maddie Mckenna, and Denver sophomore Reese Johnson.
Pagel was Sumner-Fredericksburg’s leading scorer with 318 points this season, putting her fourth in the East Division. She averaged 13.8 points per game. She also led the East in rebounding with 238 total, an average of 10.3 per game.
Treptow led Jesup in scoring with 298 points total, an average of 12.4 points per game, putting her fifth in the East. She also led Jesup in assists with 61 — fifth best in the division — and steals with 44.
Members of the East’s all-conference second team are Wapsie Valley senior Kaci Beesecker, Jesup seniors Brittany Lingenfelter and Payton McHone, Denver freshman Grace Hennessy, Hudson senior Abby Gaudian, Columbus Catholic junior Reagan Lindsay, Aplington-Parkersburg seniors Megan Johnson and Jaycie Ellis and Union senior Natalie Tecklenburg.
Beesecker led Wapsie Valley with 292 points total, an average of 14.6 each game. That made her the sixth-highest scoring East Division player.
Brittany Lingenfelter was second in scoring for Jesup with 285 total, 11.9 points per game. She was second in the East in terms of made 3-point shots with 51.
McHone led Jesup in rebounding with 198, which put her third in the East. Her single-game season high was 24 rebounds against Waukon on Feb. 8. She also led the J-Hawks in blocks with 16.
Dike-New Hartford’s Bruce Dall was named Coach of the Year.
Final standings
Dike-New Hartford placed first in the NICL-East with a conference record of 16-0 and an overall record of 23-2, followed by Jesup (12-4, 20-5) Hudson (10-6, 14-8), Denver (10-6, 17-9), Aplington-Parkersburg (9-7, 12-12), Sumner-Fredericksburg (7-9, 12-11), Columbus Catholic (5-11, 9-15), Union (2-14, 3-19) and Wapsie Valley (1-15, 5-18).