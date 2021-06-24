FAIRBANK — It’s been a good week for Wapsie Valley softball.
The Warriors opened it with an 18-8 drubbing of Dunkerton on Monday. Then, they were locked in a 2-2 battle with ranked Alburnett on Tuesday before weather forced the game’s end. No make up date is set.
And then on Wednesday, Wapsie Valley came home to sweep Aplington-Parkersburg in a doubleheader. The Warriors won 9-1 and 15-4.
In game 1, junior Ellie Neil struck out nine Falcons on the way to collecting the win.
Wapsie Valley junior Lydia Imbrogno led the offense with two hits, including a double, four runs batted in and one run scored.
In the second game, freshman Anna Curley collected nine strike outs to get the win and sophomore Sydney Matthias led the Warrior bats with two hits, including a double.
Wapsie Valley improved to 7-14 overall and 3-9 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East. A-P fell to 1-15 and 0-9.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley travels to Oelwein (10-9) for a non-conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.