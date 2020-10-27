FAIRBANK — Junior Lydia Imbrogno led Wapsie Valley with 15 kills in Monday’s Class 1A Region 6 semifinal sweep of Dunkerton, which puts the Warriors one game away from returning to the State Tournament.
The Warriors (18-7) defeated the Raiders (18-10) in three sets, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
Wapsie Valley, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, overwhelmed Dunkerton’s defense with 38 kills in 94 attempts and a serve efficiency of 94.4%, while nailing seven aces. Sophomores Kalvyn Rosengarten and Sydney Matthias served up three aces apiece. Sophomore Emma Jones, celebrating her 16th birthday, had one ace.
Junior Becca Platte had eight kills for Wapsie Valley, followed by Matthias (6), Rosengarten (4), sophomore Hannah Knight (3), and freshman Anna Curley (2).
Matthias set up 36 assists, with Jones and Imbrogno each making one.
The Raiders managed only 22 kills in 77 attempts. Their serve efficiency trailed at 84.1% and they had one ace.
Wapsie Valley’s defense was solid, making 53 digs, while Dunkerton managed 32. Knight led her team with 16 digs, followed by Jones (12), Imbrogno (11), sophomore Brylee Bellis (7), Matthias (4), Rosengarten (2) and Platte (1).
The Warriors are on a mission to improve on last year’s finish, when they advanced to the Class 1A State title game and fell in four sets to Sidney. Wapsie Valley had a final record of 25-16.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will travel to Nashua to play St. Ansgar (22-4) in the regional final. The Saints are ranked 9th in Class 1A. The first serve will be at 7 p.m.