FAIRBANK — Wapsie Valley squeezed out a three-point win over Don Bosco last season right before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, the girls basketball team harvested a 37-point win.
The Warriors won their season opener 59-22 on their home floor. Junior forward {span}Mary Bodensteine{/span}r led all scorers with 19 points, followed by freshman guard Kate Risse with 18.
Last season the Warriors won 30-27.
“We’re trying to play more uptempo,” said Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie. “We feel like we have some good athletes. Size is not necessarily our deal, we don’t have a lot of tall girls we have a lot of athletic girls.”
In all, six Warriors scored Tuesday night. Elle Voy had 8, senior guard Courtney Schmitz 6, Hailey Eitzenhefer 5, and Ellie Neil 3.
“We think we have a good shooting team,” Davie said. “We just want to play uptempo and try to get as many possessions as we can.”
The performance was an improvement over the previous Friday’s scrimmage against Dunkerton, when the Warriors lost 29-39.
“We’ve seen a lot of improvement from then to tonight,” Davie said. “Kind of the goal tonight was to get better from the last time we played... We have some experience mixed with some youth, so we have a lot of learning to do ... all the girls this year have more of a role than they have in the past.”
UP NEXT
Wapsie Valley’s next action will be at home Dec. 1 against Hudson. Tip-off is at 7:70 p.m.