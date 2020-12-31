The city of Oelwein’s yard waste disposal site is open 24/7 for local residents to dispose of real Christmas trees. Persons can haul their bare real trees, wreaths (without wires or decorations), and evergreen roping/garlands to the site.
The yard waste disposal site is for Oelwein residents only. It is located at the south end of Seventh Avenue Southwest, next to city utility shops. The gate is open at all times and the road back to the dump site is plowed. There is no charge to utilize the site. Persons are reminded that only real trees and evergreen pieces are allowed; no tinsel, ornaments, wire, etc.