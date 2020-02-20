Kayla Koether is going for a potential rematch in Iowa House District 55, which includes the northern part of Fayette County, parts of east and central Clayton County and the south and east halves of Winneshiek County.
Although filing for state primaries officially opens on Monday, Feb. 24, the rural Winnishiek County Democrat announced her intent to file candidacy for the seat on Tuesday. The primary will be June 2.
Koether lost the seat by nine votes in 2018. The auditors in Winneshiek and Clayton Counties recounted ballots in the 2018 contest, bringing the tally to 6,924 for her challenger, Republican Michael Bergan and 6,915 for Koether. A judge passed the matter to the Republican-controlled House.
In January 2019, the Iowa House voted 53-42 to concur with the Election Contest Committee report recommendation to reject the 29 uncounted absentee ballots in order to treat them the same as “all the other late-arriving ballots in at least 97 other counties,” Rep. Steve Holt, a Denison Republican who gave the majority report for the committee, told KCRG-TV.
The interpretation issue hinged on what Iowa law means when it requires an “intelligent mail barcode” for absentee votes to be considered timely since the U.S. Postal Service has multiple types of intelligent barcodes that can confirm the date of mailing.
Koether is by day a specialist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach providing technical assistance to businesses and beginning farmers while working toward her own livestock operation alongside Landon Corlett, “her high school sweetheart.”
Previously, she has worked for Winneshiek Energy District helping homeowners, businesses and farmers invest in renewable energy, and for AmeriCorps as an educator for Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness Initiative, educating children in the Clayton County schools about food origins and healthy living. She studied international agricultural and rural development at Grinnell College.
Primary contestants for state races have until March 13 to file nomination papers.