Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

On Saturday, June 5, Angela Weepie from The Warming House and the Williams Wellness Center will host “Yoga in the Park.” Class will be held at Platt Park from 8:30-9:15 a.m. This is free to everyone.

The Williams Wellness Center will not be staffed, or will have limited hours, on two approaching days.

However, on both days, members with 24-hour access will have it available.

The WWC will not be staffed Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. The WWC will also be closing early on Saturday, June 5 for the parade. Staffed hours that day will be 7-9:45 a.m.

Live music at Oelwein Legion June 12

Morehouse & Johnson band will play Saturday, June 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 1st St. SW.

 
 
 

Trending Food Videos