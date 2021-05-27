On Saturday, June 5, Angela Weepie from The Warming House and the Williams Wellness Center will host “Yoga in the Park.” Class will be held at Platt Park from 8:30-9:15 a.m. This is free to everyone.
The Williams Wellness Center will not be staffed, or will have limited hours, on two approaching days.
However, on both days, members with 24-hour access will have it available.
The WWC will not be staffed Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. The WWC will also be closing early on Saturday, June 5 for the parade. Staffed hours that day will be 7-9:45 a.m.
Live music at Oelwein Legion June 12
Morehouse & Johnson band will play Saturday, June 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Oelwein American Legion, 108 1st St. SW.