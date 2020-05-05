Dear you,
My name is Chris, and you are not alone.
I don’t mean to sound like I stepped out of the “Twilight Zone,” “The X-Files,” or “Stranger Things,” depending on your cultural television age. As I get older, fewer and fewer of the people around me understand my pop culture references, so I’m trying to expand my knowledge base. I suppose a lot of us are, whether we intend to or not.
That’s kind of why I’m writing you this letter. I worry that you might be feeling isolated, even forgotten, as this virus crisis has taken so much away, as it’s pushed us away from each other. The coffee klatches were shut down early on as were the bowling leagues and the Friday night Hootenanny at the Coliseum. It’s harder to get your recommended daily or weekly allowance of friendly BS. So here I am, writing to you.
I used to write letters much more often, at first to my high school buddies. I was afraid of losing touch with them. They went to college in northern Minnesota and I went to southern Iowa. I still have their letters in a shoe box in a closet along with my old film cameras, a broken boom box, comic books and who knows what else.
Brucie, who was the best man at my wedding and who I never see anymore, used to sign his “Be Strong.” It helped, especially during those homesick days when a voice in my head called out “What have you done!” It wasn’t so much his “Be Strong” sign off. He hadn’t forgotten me. I still meant something to him. It might sound silly, but that and the shock I got when the football team went to watch “Full Metal Jacket” at the Mount Pleasant movie theater. Scared the heck out of me watching Private Lawrence succumb to madness.
You might have noticed I slipped in a reference to football. I tend to do that to make certain everyone knows I managed to play four years of small college football. I tend to get annoying about it. I had an editor erupt at me once during a story meeting: “Yes, Chris, we know you played football!” That was affirming, now that I think about it.
Anyway, this letter writing was all before email and Facebook and whatever else is out there now that my crew don’t use to stay in touch. It wouldn’t feel the same anyway. That stuff has its usefulness, but it’s not a letter. It’s manufactured, not hand-written. I had a girlfriend that dumped me in college but wanted to be friends that would send me letters that were kind of creative. One time she began the sentences in the middle of the page and spiraled out from there until she filled the page. It took some translating.
Of course, I’m not handwriting this to you. If I did, you would need me to actually read my handwriting to you, maybe it was all those years as an offensive lineman mashing my fingers into the ground and defensive tackles. (Look, I did it again.)
Anyway, I wanted to write to you so you knew I was thinking about you, even though I don’t know your name, face or where you are. You are the reader. And if nothing else, you are incredibly important to me. So if you are feeling alone and despondent, it’s understandable. It’s also something you can at least push aside by doing things like getting up each day to a morning routine, taking time to care for yourself, and even giving yourself goals, such as today I’m going to mow an “s” into my front lawn. Accomplishments are always good.
You might even consider writing a letter. If not some old friend, I’m here.
Be Strong,
Chris
