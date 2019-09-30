Next to parents, some of the most influential people in a child’s upbringing are teachers. For nine months out of a year, teachers often see more of our children than we do.
Iowa has some of the best teachers, the majority of them coming from the state’s three universities. One of those teachers, Elizabeth “Liz” Tapper, a math teacher at Oelwein High School, was recently recognized at “Educator of the Game” during a University of Northern Iowa football game.
Tapper is a UNI alumnus, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2003 and master’s degree in mathematics education in 2006.
She is in her eighth year of teaching math classes in the Oelwein School District and her 15th year as an educator.
The Educator of the Game honor is part of the Elevating Educators initiative started last year at UNI. The goal of the initiative is to bring much needed attention to the important role that men and women educators play in society. This partnership between UNI athletics and the campus community allows the opportunity to pay homage to the university’s history as an institution while giving respect to educators around the globe.
A former student of Tapper’s nominated her for the Educator of the Game award. Megan Rex, a 2018 OHS graduate, is a current student at UNI majoring in secondary education mathematics. In nominating Tapper, Rex told of the influence her high school math teacher had on her career decision.
“She goes above and beyond to work with and assist students to make sure they reach their full potentials. She provides a positive and safe environment to connect and work with students,” Rex wrote. “She helped prepare me for college and is the reason I am excited to pursue an education in mathematics teaching. I owe many of my most recent successes to her and her amazing support.”
Tapper said she was surprised and very honored to be presented the award, which was given at the end of the first quarter of the UNI Panthers vs. Idaho State Bengals game, Saturday, Sept. 21.
“You never know the impact you will make on someone,” Tapper said. “Teaching is a lot of work, sacrifice, dedication, and really rewarding.”
Tapper said she has always loved math puzzles and working problems that stimulate the brain. She credits her own high school math teacher Mrs. Davis as her inspiration to pursue her career and thinks of her often.
“We connect on Facebook quite often and she continues to inspire me to this day,” Tapper said.
Tapper teaches several levels of math at the high school from Algebra I to Calculus II, and three classes at the RAMS Center that are worth dual credits for both high school and college. She says it is exciting to see the students at the brink of adulthood, watching their minds grow in knowledge as they look ahead to the future.
“When you teach at the high school level, kids are making decisions on what they want to do. I enjoy being part of forming their futures — where to go, what to do — and help open the doors for them,” she said.
“When you teach high school, it doesn’t take long to see them come back as teachers or in other associated fields,” Tapper said.
She pulled a magnet off a filing cabinet in her classroom to make her point. It is a thank you she treasures from a former student, Alisha Kelly, who is now a teacher at the Oelwein Middle School.
Tapper says her goal in teaching is always to stimulate brain power, whether students are in her classroom to meet an Algebra I required course, or taking a Calculus elective.
She especially looks toward empowering girls to embrace mathematics, once thought of as a “man’s profession.”
She said her classes are usually about 50/50 ratio of girls and guys in the general education classes, but that does not always follow through to the more difficult math classes.
“There’s a definite shortage of teachers in Iowa,” Tapper said. “We’ve come a long way in breaking that barrier, but we need more strong women in the math profession.”
Tapper again referred to Mrs. Davis as her source of strength in choosing her career.
“She made me want to learn more, turn the page, take that next step. She cared about me becoming a success and I guess that is a big part of teaching — caring,” Tapper said. In reference to her attitude toward her students, she paraphrased a familiar quote, “They don’t care what you know, until they know that you care.”
Tapper and her husband, Brent, live in rural Oelwein with their two young children, Tate and Ellie.