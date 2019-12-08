Every town needs a Grinch, his campaign said.
This town decided it should be him — Jake Steil.
The plant manager for Transco Railway Products was announed as the 2019 Oelwein Grinch in a ceremony at Oelwein Plaza during Olde Tyme Christmas.
Steil was one of five candidates running for Grinch. The others were Jessica Burkhart of the Williams Wellness Center, Savanna DeJong of Studio 17, Nicholas Dittmer of Oelwein schools and Bodensteiner Implement, and Natalie Stasi of Oelwein schools.
The winner was decided by how many votes were cast for them. A vote was cast by donating a non-perishable food item or $1 at the businesses or organizations backing each candidate.
All donations and proceeds from this annual event go to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard.
“The experience was great,” Stiel said about the campaign. “ We got great support from Transco. We set it up as a contest there at the shop ... Everybody in the shop participated really well.”
It’s the kind of thing Transco hopes to do again.
“We look to do it every year going forward,” he said. “If it’s not Grinch involved it will be at least an assistance or support for the food drive.”
Carol Hamilton on behalf of Community Kitchen Cupboard announced the results at Friday’s ceremony.
“We had five really great people this year who willingly said ‘yes’ when we asked them to be our Grinch candidates this year. They ran very creative and fun-filled campaigns.”
The total vote count of 7,144 topped last year’s contest.
“I have to say though it was a huge surprise at Grinch count headquarters at the Kitchen Cupboard when at two minutes after the noon hour, I revealed to everybody there not who the Grinch was but what the vote count was. And then I looked back and saw that this year’s campaign was one vote ahead of last year.”
That means this year’s contest takes second place among the community’s Grinch contests and the donation is the third-largest ever received by the Kitchen Cupboard, she said.