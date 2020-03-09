Oelwein had many top-10 finishes at State Archery last weekend.
The Middle School archery team placed eighth in the bullseye category with a score of 3240. Owen Gieselman earned ninth place among the middle school boys with a score of 284.
Wings Park Elementary placed sixth with a score of 2845.
In the 3D category, which focuses on shooting at life-size models of game and is popular with hunters, the Middle School team placed second with a score of 1617. Leo Dettbarn placed eighth among the middle school boys with a score of 279.
Wings Park Elementary placed fourth with a score of 1393. Audrey Dettbarn placed third with a score of 255. Marissa Carver placed 10th with a score of 233.
Coaches attending included Chet Reagan, Jay Woodward, Tyler Trumblee, Jason Hoveland, Justin Johnson, Kevin Cook, Chad Dettbarn and Jennifer Dettbarn.
As a club sport, archery is not affiliated with the schools.