Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Youth scoreboard

At 24 shoes pitched in their second game, scorecards show Stross Newcom’s first game win and Oliver Cushion. Oliver would finish their game with 24-19 win. Youth pitching during Mixed Youth Class A and Class C Boys, in the back ground of the picture, having fun learning horseshoe pitching skills. (No youth names indentified for accuracy).

 COURTESY PHOTO

WEST UNION — The Youth Horseshoe Tournament at the Fayette County Fair produced two balanced Classes and two divisions on Thursday, July 25.

There is no entry fee for the Youth Horseshoe Tournament. Eight boys were evenly divided between the Cadets and Youth Classes. All received their certificate and participation coupons they could use at the Clover Café. Pitchers were from across the Fayette County area. The older boys made up Division A in the Youth Class, with the youngest boys in Division A of the Cadet Class.

James Baumler placed nine ringers on his way to having the highest ringer percentage of 8% in the Youth Class. Stross Newcom had eight ringers and a ringer percentage of 7% in the Cadet Class.

The results were:

Class A Youth:

1st place champion — James Baumler, of West Union, 3 wins, no losses

2nd place — Brandon Cushion, of Randalia, 1-2. (Won the tie breaker by 51 points to 41.)

3rd place — Nolan Cushion, of Randalia, 1-2.

4th place — Keegan McTaggart, 1-2.

Class A Cadets:

1st place champion — Blake Eitel, of Randalia, 2-0-1.

2nd place — Oliver Cushion, of Randalia, 2-1.

3rd place — Stross Newcom, of Forest City, 1-2.

4th place — Milton Cushion, of Randalia, 0-2-1.

Tournament directors provided assistance and pitching pointers for the Youth and Cadets as they practiced distances that allowed them to throw the shoes the needed distance to the stakes so they could be competitive.

Tags