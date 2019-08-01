WEST UNION — The Youth Horseshoe Tournament at the Fayette County Fair produced two balanced Classes and two divisions on Thursday, July 25.
There is no entry fee for the Youth Horseshoe Tournament. Eight boys were evenly divided between the Cadets and Youth Classes. All received their certificate and participation coupons they could use at the Clover Café. Pitchers were from across the Fayette County area. The older boys made up Division A in the Youth Class, with the youngest boys in Division A of the Cadet Class.
James Baumler placed nine ringers on his way to having the highest ringer percentage of 8% in the Youth Class. Stross Newcom had eight ringers and a ringer percentage of 7% in the Cadet Class.
The results were:
Class A Youth:
1st place champion — James Baumler, of West Union, 3 wins, no losses
2nd place — Brandon Cushion, of Randalia, 1-2. (Won the tie breaker by 51 points to 41.)
3rd place — Nolan Cushion, of Randalia, 1-2.
4th place — Keegan McTaggart, 1-2.
Class A Cadets:
1st place champion — Blake Eitel, of Randalia, 2-0-1.
2nd place — Oliver Cushion, of Randalia, 2-1.
3rd place — Stross Newcom, of Forest City, 1-2.
4th place — Milton Cushion, of Randalia, 0-2-1.
Tournament directors provided assistance and pitching pointers for the Youth and Cadets as they practiced distances that allowed them to throw the shoes the needed distance to the stakes so they could be competitive.