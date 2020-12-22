Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 402 E. Charles St., will host two drive-in community Christmas Eve services on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Member Les Grundmeyer of the rural Aurora and Stanley area has crafted a new manger out of barn wood to house the papier-mâché nativity scene that was donated in memory of Brenda, daughter of Bernard, and Renae, daughter of Mandy and Bernard Reinking. Weather permitting, the nativity is planned to go out under the drop-off canopy. See tomorrow's Daily Register for a feature on the woodworker.
Participants will tune in on their FM radio dial with a choice of two times.
At the 4 p.m. daylight service, folks are invited to decorate or "dress up" their cars "since we can't be inside," says the Rev. Josh Schunk, pastor.
The 10:30 p.m. service will be by candlelight.
Both services will feature the Christmas story and offer the opportunity to sing carols, with projectors giving a visual aid to follow along during the whole service. Refreshments of apples and oranges will be available.