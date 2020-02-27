The women of Zion Lutheran Church will present a program at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein at 1:30 p.m., on the World Day of Prayer, Friday, March 6. “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk” is the theme for this year’s program written by the women of Zimbabwe. It will teach about Zimbabwe’s history and rich culture as thewomen share their stories of wisdom, traditions and experiences of God’s profound love. All women are invited to attend.
Zion Lutheran women to present World Day of Prayer program at Sacred Heart
