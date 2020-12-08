Oelwein students and their families will have a chance to log into Zoom to view a performance of "Charlotte's Web" at no charge on Wednesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Email teacher Kara Schmith for a link, kschmith@oelwein.k12.ia.us.
The Husky Adventures Family Theater Night performance is offered through the Kaleidoscope Series of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center out of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. According to GBPAC.com, the Kaleidoscope Virtual Series is now offering Kaleidoscope shows free to watch online, thanks to such financial partners as the McElroy Trust, Guernsey Foundation, and Iowa Arts Council.