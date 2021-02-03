If any day could have warned us just how unbelievably insane 2020 would be, I’d have to say it would be my very first day with Vinton Newspapers one year ago on February 3: the Iowa Caucuses. While things were fairly calm and organized here in Vinton, it was an absolute circus of a night across much of the state.
Yet even that paled in comparison to what was to come.
A virus shut down our country, schools went virtual, spring sports were cancelled, the dreaded derecho I had heard so much about returned in August and wrecked havoc across our county. Did I miss anything else?
I know one thing I certainly don’t want to miss: appreciation for a full year with Vinton Newspapers. Yes, it has not been the year I envisioned. When I came on board, I had big plans for myself this year. I wanted to enjoy what Vinton had to offer and be a constant sight in the school district covering events. I remember being excited to attend the Cabaret concert only to learn that fateful weekend in March it would be cancelled. That would be just the first domino to fall.
Since June, I have split my duties as County Editor and Sports Editor. I originally took this position to move away from sports coverage. However, covering sports has been an absolute highlight of the past eight months and I’m grateful for the opportunity. We are fortunate to have Gidal Kaiser with us now to cover area sports, but I will still be involved in athletics going forward. I can’t let Gidal have all the fun, especially with the return of spring sports around the corner.
My time will be more focused on news coverage once again, with correspondents Faith Ann Brown and Ruby Bodeker helping to make our news section more consistent and strong as our country moves forward through the pandemic. Winter can be a bit slow for news stories at times, but I already feel like that is swiftly changing with some big announcements recently. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. I strongly believe they will be very different from last year’s seasons.
After celebrating a full year in Vinton with some breakfast pizza Wednesday morning in the office, I’m looking forward to bringing more stories to our readers and not taking any opportunity to cover sports for granted. We all know things can change in an instant. It’s not fair. But we can either focus on that fact or move forward together and make the best of a bad situation.
Stay safe, and enjoy the little things in life. Thank you to our readership for the support this year!