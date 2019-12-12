Oelwein High School and NICC RAMS Center will present School 2 Business, a work-based learning expo, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the RAMs Center, 1400 Technology Drive. The expo will be showcasing OHS working businesses and how they can connect with other businesses and organizations in the area.
Theresa Laughead, NICC faculty and RAMS success coach, says businesses should look at all the possibilities in their operations, to help get students involved for their senior seminars, in job shadows, internships, and integrated partnerships.
“At this expo we want to hear from businesses and any kind of job-related organizations that students can tour, get speakers from, and learn about possible careers,” Laughead said. “We’re hoping to get some businesses that have not been as involved with high school students in the past.”
Oelwein High School has several “student businesses” that are operated under supervision of instructors, including Husky Productions, a video/light show operation; Big Dogs Coffee Shop, which operates in the school and has a food truck; Husky Mart/MOC, a small convenience store in the school; RTC Manufacturing/Husky Construction, manufacturer of signs, city cemetery grave warmer, Husky homes, etc.; and FFA Farm Club, growing produce, flowers, fresh eggs.
NICC staffer Courtney Rochette is coordinating and organizing the expo. She said businesses attending can learn more about the student businesses and hopefully look at ways to bring students into their organizations to check out career possibilities or assist them with new ideas.
Oelwein students have already shown their mettle in areas of home construction, plasma cutting signage for the new OCAD office, Van Denover Jewelry, Fayette County Conservation Club, and Woodlawn Cemetery, creating a lumber storage plan for Lumber Ridge Home Source, and software for Miller Construction, Inc.
Rochette said they are hoping through this expo to connect more students with classroom speakers, business/industry tours, field trips, job shadowing, mentorship, on the job training or cooperative work experience, and apprenticeship opportunities.
“We will have a few short programs that day before lunch. The Big Dogs Coffee Shop food truck will be providing lunch. After lunch there will be various networking opportunities among visitors and participants,” Rochette said.
Laughead said, “This expo helps kids check things off their list or look forward to possible careers. Anytime we get community involvement, it is a good thing.”