Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Old-Fashioned Gingerbread

This soft and warm gingerbread is great with a little butter. Your house will fill with a lovely aroma, too.

Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 10-12

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 cup butter

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup molasses

2 whole eggs

1 cup hot water

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Sift together: flour, ginger, cinnamon and baking soda in a medium bowl. Combine and set aside.

2. Beat butter, sugar, and molasses in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended and smooth.

3. Add 2 whole eggs; beat well.

4. Gradually add flour mixture alternating with boiling water.

5. Beat on low speed after each addition.

6. Spoon batter into greased 9x13-inch square baking pan.

7. Bake 350° for 30 minutes.

Tags