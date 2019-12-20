Old-Fashioned Gingerbread
This soft and warm gingerbread is great with a little butter. Your house will fill with a lovely aroma, too.
Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 20 Min. Serves: 10-12
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/2 cup butter
2/3 cup sugar
1 cup molasses
2 whole eggs
1 cup hot water
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Sift together: flour, ginger, cinnamon and baking soda in a medium bowl. Combine and set aside.
2. Beat butter, sugar, and molasses in a large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until well blended and smooth.
3. Add 2 whole eggs; beat well.
4. Gradually add flour mixture alternating with boiling water.
5. Beat on low speed after each addition.
6. Spoon batter into greased 9x13-inch square baking pan.
7. Bake 350° for 30 minutes.