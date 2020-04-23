Work began in earnest this past week at the Old School Produce gardens located on the grounds of the Benton County Service Center. By following social distancing guidelines—keeping family members together, spacing groups more than six feet apart—more than 14,000 onions were planted by local volunteers. Five staples only will be planted this year—potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes, peppers—and are to be distributed to county food pantries. More than half a dozen area school children kept their hands nimble for hours by popping slips of onions into the holes previously punched by volunteer Cyrus Elwick. But the gardens are in need of more help—if you’d like to volunteer your time please call Greg Walston with ISU Extension at 319-472-4739. Many dirty hands will make for light work in this community effort to feed our neighbors and friends. Face masks are encouraged; gloves will be provided.
