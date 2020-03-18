I have a birthday coming up on April 1st. I have always enjoyed my birthdays, to the point of looking like I have been drinking. But I say, it’s bad enough to be old without being drunk on top of it.
How old will I be? Well, when I was in McDonalds, two little girls and their Mom were at the counter. One of the little girls turned around and smiled at me and said, “Hi Old Timer!” I think it was cute, and now I like to think of myself as an “Old Timer.”
Those young sixty-year-olds tell me that they have a “five-year plan.” There is no such thing for me anymore. One day it dawned on me that there are a lot of things I can’t expect to do — Have a big family, go on a cruise (or even travel a lot), drive a car, write a best-selling novel, get married, dance, hike Effigy Mounds hills, go to a prom, make angel wings, sing in a choir, wear a bathing suit, give up-to-day advice, get a job, join an exercise class, buy a horse or a motorcycle, look good in the morning, refurbish an old building, be a blond, eat anything I want, stay up late (past nine, that is), pick up a knife without someone saying not to cut myself, walk anywhere that someone doesn’t say that I shouldn’t fall. Oh my! I could list a bunch of things, but I won’t.
I’ll tell you the five-year plan I have made for myself. I am not going to go in debt again. I am going to keep myself and my home clean. If I need help, I will ask for it. I will hang onto the good I can and get rid of the stuff that clutters my life. I am not going to run to the doctor every time I get a pain.
I am going to be a pleasant person. I am going to find humor in things. I am going to buy all the pretty clothes I can and wear them.
I am going to go out by myself if I can’t find someone to go with. I am going to read a lot (and immediately forget what I read). I am going to be nice to little kids, though I am not sure about teenagers …
I am going to go outside when the sun is shining and vacuum when it is dark out. I am going to eat chocolate. I am not too upset if my bed isn’t made. I don’t do windows either. It gives me time to watch lots of television. I am going to try to look my best when I go out. It’s all I can do to make the town look good.
I am going to pay a lot of visits to church. Each time I pass a church I stop and pay a little visit, so when they bring me in feet first, the Lord won’t say, “Who is it?”
And that is the five-year-plan of an “Old Timer.”