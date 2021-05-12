VINTON, Iowa — Just three weeks shy of the 16th anniversary of his first feature win, Tony Olson celebrated another milestone at the Benton County Speedway Bullring.
Olson, who earned his first win in the Karl Kustoms Northern SportMods presented by Christie Door Company on May 30, 2005, parked his #T23 in victory lane in Vinton for the 50th time Sunday night.
Brandon Tharp assumed the early command from his second row start and paced the field throughout the 15-lapper.
Meanwhile, Olson raced from the sixth row and into contention by midway. He restarted outside Kyle Olson in row two on a pair of restarts and quickly applied pressure to Tharp.
Running the top groove, Tony Olson wrestled the lead away from Tharp and escaped with the win, leaving a handful of drivers to fight behind him for runner-up honors. Kyle Olson won that battle to finish second ahead of Tharp, Ben Chapman and Brett Thomas.
The all-time leader in KISS Country 96.5 IMCA Modified wins at the speedway, Troy Cordes added to his career totals with his 58th win on the Vinton oval.
From a fifth row start, Cordes made his way through traffic while Jerry Dedrick paced the field.
Cordes raced the top groove to perfection to take over midway through the event. He built a straightaway lead while Mark Schulte marched into second from a fourth row starting spot.
Cordes held on for the win in lapped traffic ahead of a hard-charging Schulte. Mike Burbridge, Dylan Thornton and Dedrick completed the top five.
Dallon Murty continued his mastery in the IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars presented by Albert Auto. Murty remained perfect on the season by winning his third straight event. Mitchell Evens, Jay Schmidt, Scooter Dulin and Jason Doyle ran second through fifth, respectively.
Nathan Ballard was declared the victor when Kaden Reynolds failed post-race inspection in the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks presented by Kwik Star. Jacob Floyd ran second ahead of Russ Olson, Joren Fisher and Kolton Krob.
The 48th win of his weekly racing career in Vinton, Ballard is now tied atop the Hobby Stock wins list.
William Michel won a wild main event for the Mach-1 IMCA Sport Compacts presented by Auto Crafters. Michel took the checkers ahead of Travis Losenicky, Cristian Grady, Zeke Wheeler and Jamie Wood.
Fifteen-year-old Tyler Lee won in the first of three appearances this season for the Micro Sprints. He took the checkers ahead of Derrike Clark, Dallas Darnell, Tim Young and Austin Darnell.
Weekly racing action resumes in all five weekly divisions next Sunday at the Bullring. They will be joined by the Legends cars.
For the latest speedway news, visit BCSBullRing.com or @BCSBullRing on Facebook.