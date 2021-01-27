One-dish meals for the weekend

“So, what kind of cake is your favorite?” I asked younger daughter.
“You mean after these many years you don’t know? And why are you asking now at the end of this month?” she countered. She has a way of answering a question with a question that is truly annoying sometimes.
“One of the sweetest people I know has a birthday at the end of the month,” I said.
“Aww, thanks Mom.”
“Actually, I was thinking of Teresa Pirillo Buckman,” I joked, knowing they share the same day.
But seriously, after years of cooking meals and desserts, one forgets who likes the lemon bars and who likes the chocolate cake. Actually, the kid is a better baker than the mom in this family. She must have inherited that special baker’s touch from her Grandma Lois Kunkle, because her pies (from scratch) and special dessert bars are fantastic. Maybe she should bake the cake Sunday!
We usually celebrate birthdays with a favorite dinner and dessert. If the weather holds out, we may have either baked chicken and dressing, or maidrites and potato salad. Dessert will be German chocolate cake, as requested.
People that stop me in the store often ask if all the recipes featured here are my own. No, they are not usually my recipes, but I have made many of them or changed them up a bit to reduce sodium, etc.
One of my favorite cooking personalities is Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman. I just like the casual way she cooks and the easy prep work. Here is a great dish that she makes, and it goes together quickly, too.
Chicken Chili Sheet
Pan Quesadilla
By Ree Drummond
Ingredients:
3 tbl salted butter, melted
8 burrito-size flour tortillas
4 c shredded Cheddar cheese
4 c shredded rotisserie chicken
1 tsp taco seasoning
1 4 oz. can diced green chiles, drained
1 c frozen corn, thawed
½ c sliced black olives
½ c salsa
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 450° F. Brush a half sheet pan or rimmed cookie sheet with half of the butter.
2. Arrange 2 tortillas along the longest side of the sheet pan with half hanging over the rim; repeat with the other long side of the pan. Place one tortilla, also half hanging over, at each end. Place 1 tortilla in the center so the whole bottom of the sheet pan is covered.
3. Sprinkle evenly with half of the shredded cheese, all of the chicken, taco seasoning, chiles, corn and olives. Place spoonfuls of the salsa over the top and spread evenly. Top with the remaining cheese.
4. Place 1 tortilla in the center of the pan, on top of the filling, and then fold up the overhanging tortillas so that the filling is completely covered. Brush with the remaining butter, top with another sheet pan, press down firmly and leave on top of quesadilla while it bakes.
5. Bake until the tortillas are crispy, and the inside is melted and hot, 20 to 25 minutes.
6. Carefully remove the top sheet pan. Slice the quesadilla into squares and serve with avocado, sour cream, lime and cilantro (hot sauce if desired).