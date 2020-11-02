Benton seniors Hailee Ricklefs and Jaden Thys repped the blue and gold for Bobcat County at the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge on Friday, closing out their own unique careers against the best in Class 3A and finishing 70th and 89th overall respectively.
“This was Hailee’s third time there, but Jaden’s first time competing,” coach Marty Thomae said. “They have both worked hard this season to get to State and it was important to see their season end with them both accomplishing their goal of qualifying.”
Both went into the final meet of their high school careers looking to close out the season right. However, Kennedy Park presented its own difficulties with several hills and long loops against the best competition in the state. Thys had only started going out for cross country her junior season and progressed over her two seasons to qualify individually.
“I definitely was nervous when I arrived, but I was super excited to be there,” Thys said. “It was special to experience it my senior year. I had worked hard in the offseason with the goal of making State.”
Ricklefs was the complete opposite in terms of experience. She had been running cross country since sixth grade and 2020 was her third time running at State, previously qualifying with the Bobcat girls in 2017 and following it up with her own trip in 2019. Entering her final race, Ricklefs wanted to improve on her performance last season and end with her best effort.
“It's so much fun seeing all the people as you run,” Ricklefs said. “They follow you the entire race and cheer you on even if you’re from a different school.”
The two Bobcats were among 131 runners, many of which qualified with their teams as opposed to the two individuals. Thys had learned about the course from Ricklefs and junior teammate Abby Rinderknecht before the race, yet even that could not totally prepare her for the challenge ahead.
“I was running with the best of the best,” Thys said. “The hills and the wind were definitely factors. The adrenaline kicks in at the beginning, but I had to remind myself to relax, use my arms and pick up my legs. It was my last race and I wanted to finish.”
Going into the meet, Ricklefs hoped to PR and wasn’t necessarily eyeing a certain placing. While Ricklefs felt she put her best effort forward, she finished with a time of 20:51 and fell short of her ultimate goal. Regardless, the senior was happy with her final performance and indeed felt she gave it her best.
“I was pretty happy with that especially with how windy and difficult the course was,” Ricklefs said. “I know I went into practice every day with a goal of running my best to get to State. I gave it my all and I’m proud of that.”
Thys would finish with a time of 21:15 and achieve her goal of finishing the race and her high school cross country career on a high note. While she noted it wasn’t her best race from a mental and physical standpoint, the experience trumped the results.
“I was really thankful to finish in that kind of atmosphere,” Thys said. “It was disappointing not to hit a PR, but it was cool to be there with all the people at the finish cheering you on.”
Both girls do not plan to continue running at the collegiate level and will graduate in the spring. Thomae noted their leadership will be missed in the program next season and that younger runners will need to step up to be successful next season.