One-Pot Chicken Fried Rice

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 eggs, slightly beaten
2 cups fresh or thawed stir-fry vegetables, cut into bite-size pieces, if necessary
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
4 cups cooked brown or white rice
2 cups shredded cooked chicken
1/3 cup soy sauce or teriyaki sauce, whichever preferred
Steps:
In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add eggs; cook and stir until eggs are set. Remove from skillet.
In same skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add vegetables and garlic; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender. Stir in rice, chicken, eggs and soy sauce; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly heated.