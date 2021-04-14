One-Pot Chicken Fried Rice

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 eggs, slightly beaten

2 cups fresh or thawed stir-fry vegetables, cut into bite-size pieces, if necessary

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 cups cooked brown or white rice

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/3 cup soy sauce or teriyaki sauce, whichever preferred

Steps:

In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add eggs; cook and stir until eggs are set. Remove from skillet.

In same skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add vegetables and garlic; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender. Stir in rice, chicken, eggs and soy sauce; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until thoroughly heated.