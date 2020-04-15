LAMONT – What started as a pastime has grown into a passion for Derick Perkins of Rural Lamont.
Perkins grew up helping his dad in the garden. He eventually carved out a space for his own.
“I wanted to do things my way,” he said in a video last fall.
Perkins continued working his garden and was award Champion in 2010 for his vegetable garden while in the Madison Mixers 4H Club and Starmont FFA.
He decided to study Horticulture at Iowa State University. After graduating in the spring of 2017, he took jobs in Alaska, then Oregon. After a leg injury, he returned to Iowa and had time to think about his life goals. He started OneRoot, a ‘market garden’ in 2019. He wanted to practice “Biodynamic Farming” and focus on building healthy soil without the use of chemicals or pesticides. The name OneRoot echoes the philosophy that the garden is just one part of the ecosystem, one integrated, whole, living organism. This organism is may be defined as, “made up of many interdependent elements: fields, forests, plants, animals, soils, compost, people, and the spirit of the place.”
Part of the OneRoot vision is to hold dinners featuring meals sourced from his garden and neighboring farms.
“We’re trying to build community around food,” he said.
With this in mind Perkins applied for and was awarded an Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the USDA. He used the $10,000 to build two high tunnel greenhouses.
The green houses allow him to get an early start on many of his vegetables and greens.
“It’s crazy what you can do,” he said.
Perkins will be able to grow nearly year round. He currently has: lettuce, arugula, spinach, radishes, peas, kale, carrots, beets, sweet corn (for seed).
In addition to vegetables, Perkins raises other marketable items like flowers, raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb, and lavender.
He practices no-till as much as possible and in the uncovered garden areas he uses cover crops to protect the land from erosion, produce nutrients for the soil, and to attract pollinators. He plans for a four-year rotation to minimize pests and diseases.
Perkins is very happy with the encouragement he has had from family, friends, and neighbors.
“It’s reassuring to have their support,” he said.
He held his inaugural farm dinner last August and hopes the Coronavirus will get under control enough to host more dinners this year. Each with a different menu as the crops ripen.
Perkins also gives back to his community by serving as an Assistant Advisor to the Starmont FFA. His advice to young gardeners is, “Start growing. If you like it you’ll want more space.”
He also encourages other budding horticulturists to talk with other gardeners or even come out to OneRoot for a visit.
OneRoot is located south of Lamont off Highway 187 (Washburn Avenue) at 3164 150th Street. Follow the OneRoot Facebook page to see what produce is maturing and if there will be a farm stand.