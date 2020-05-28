It’s hard to find anyone who does not enjoy pizza, but finding wood fired pizza is a bit more difficult in eastern Iowa outside of Cedar Rapids. Scott And Annette Merchant of Vinton are looking to satisfy that craving as they opened Opal and Hazel’s Wood Fired Pizza on Friday outside of Rooster Detailing and Auto.
“We’re both foodies and have eaten wood fired pizza on several occasions,” Scott said. “A few years back, we decided to build an oven in our backyard. I researched for a long time and over time, we were heavily encouraged to start our own food truck or a business.”
Scott has worked in food service for 25 years and Annette previously with Wells Fargo and her own private business venture “Get it Done.” Though both have full-time jobs, more free time allowed them to take mini vacations to try different pizzas at fairs and farmers markets, learning from these businesses and gaining the knowledge to start their own.
After two years of preparation, the couple rolled out their custom trailer onto the lot of Rooster Detailing and served 300 pizzas in their first day as cars stopped by to browse through a small selection of pizzas, including sausage, canadian bacon, pepperoni, cheese and a rotating specialty pizza each week. Named after their respective grandmothers, Opal and Hazel’s took to social media to announce their grand opening.They also have plenty of help from family as Annette’s uncle helped make the oven, her sister-in-law made their tee shirts. Tharp Design of Vinton, using a design from their son’s girlfriend, applied the artwork to the trailer.
“It's taken us a long time, overcoming a lot of roadblocks,” Annette said. “But we finally made it and it feels pretty good. We've still got some learning to do but I think, for the first time out we did pretty decent. It was chaotic, but we had a lot of support and it was a family effort.”
Going forward, Opal and Hazel’s will operate in Vinton on Fridays and/or Saturdays and have tentatively scheduled dates for events across eastern Iowa. However, the cancellation of county fairs and private events due to COVID-19.
“This week, we will be out again on Saturday night, but we’ve also been asked to do town celebrations, weddings, and it all depends on this coronavirus situation,” Scott said. “We learned a lot from Friday and are looking to simplify our process. That’s why we’re not doing a lot of toppings, because that takes a bit of time.”
Opal and Hazel’s plans to inform the community when they are planning on being at their Vinton stop using signage at Rooster Detailing and using their “Opal and Hazel’s Wood Fired Pizza” Facebook page.