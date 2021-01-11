The newspapers should have a policy to not have any pictures that glorify “cruelty and violence” with pictures of dead animals or birds with their killers looking like heroes. I know they don’t call it “cruelty and violence” as long as it’s done to animals or birds. I don’t know of anyone that’s in that for “need.” They’re primarily in it because they think it’s fun to kill, wound and cause misery to another species. Our state purposely manages the deer herds at high populations so they can sell hunting licenses and satisfy the zealots that want live targets, which has caused deer-vehicle crashes, higher insurance rates and killed cyclists. There was a time back yonder when we didn’t have deer-vehicle crashes and there wasn’t any deer hunting seasons.
OPEN FORUM: Newspapers should not publish hunting pictures that glorify 'cruelty and violence'
- By HERMAN LENZ Sumner
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Bulletin Journal
Breaking News: Daily Register
Breaking News: Vinton Newspapers
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.