The article in the Register on 24 August, "Christians stop believing the coronavirus con," the author makes a mockery of social distancing and wearing masks and other precautions during this deadly pandemic. It's just one more example of how far out of touch with reality and common sense the radical religionists are. Maybe he or they are upset about people not coming to church because the money wouldn't be coming in either.
OPEN FORUM: Radical religionists out of touch in pandemic
- HERMAN LENZ Sumner
