Orange Chicken and Rice

Cook time: 20 Min Prep time: 20 Min Serves: 6
Ingredients:
ORANGE CHICKEN
4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
3 c water
juice from 2 oranges
zest from 2 oranges
1/4 c lemon juice
1/3 c rice vinegar
5 Tbsp soy sauce, low sodium
3/4 c light brown sugar, firmly packed
1/2 tsp fresh ginger root, grated or finely minced
2 Tbsp green onions, chopped + more for garnish
1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (more or less depending on your taste)
4 Tbsp corn starch
3 Tbsp water
RICE:
3 c water
4 c brown rice (Minute Rice)
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 chicken bouillon cubes, low sodium
1/4 c soy sauce, low sodium
2 eggs
1/4 c green onions, chopped
Directions:
1. In a medium saucepan, add water, the juice of two oranges and lemons, rice vinegar, and soy sauce. Place on med-high heat. Add the zest of 2 oranges, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, green onion, and red pepper flakes. Bring this mixture to a boil. Remove from heat and let this cool for about 10-15 minutes.
2. While this is cooling, remove any fat from chicken breasts. Cut into small bite-size pieces. Place in a large bowl.
3. When the mixture is cooled, add one cup to the chicken and mix so that all of the chicken is coated. Reserve the remaining mixture for later. Refrigerate chicken for 1-2 hours.
4. Place chicken and marinade in large skillet/frying pan and cook until no longer pink. Drain off any excess juice from the chicken. Add the reserved sauce to chicken and cook for about 5-7 minutes over med-high heat.
5. In a small bowl, make a slurry of the water and corn starch. Add to chicken, stirring constantly. It will thicken quickly.
6. Add 3 cups of water, 2-3 chicken bouillon cubes, and 2 Tbsp oil to water and bring to a boil. Add 4 cups of the brown rice, bring back to boil, and cover. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.
7. While this is cooking, scramble up the 2 eggs.
8. When the rice is done, add the soy sauce, chopped green onions, and the cooked eggs. Taste and add salt if needed.