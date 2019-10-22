Fayette County will offer the Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Nov. 13. The program can be seen at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) team.
The local attendance site is Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main St. Fayette. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the course runs from 9-11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Nov. 6 and $45 after Nov. 6.
To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Deb Kahler at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Fayette County by phoning 563-425-3331.
The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10. The IDALS-required topics to be covered include recognition of sensitive areas as potentially impacted by pesticides, worker protection standard and restricted entry intervals, pesticide labels, and pests and pest management.
Pest and pest management topics (including pesticides) include warm season grassy weeds; ant control on golf courses and in ornamental planting beds; growth regulators on athletic fields; moles and how to control them; mulching trees in the urban environment; controlling weeds around urban landscapes; and evergreen tree disease management.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses being offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.