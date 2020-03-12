ELKADER — Osborne’s first Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls program of the season will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m.
The first program will be “Osborne’s Early Days” and will be held at the Osborne Center.
The program will include a luncheon after the program. Make sure to dress for the weather if you would like to hike after lunch. You may bring your own lunch or call to order a box lunch. Please make reservations by calling 563-245-1516 or visit the Osborne Nature Center.
This year’s theme is “OWLS Favorites.” Programs this year will take inspiration from past favorites to offer participants a wide variety of topics and trips.
The Osborne Center is located on Highway 13, ten miles north of Strawberry Point or five miles south of Elkader. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Please call 563-245-1516 for more information or visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org.